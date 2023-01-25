352: Early Access 0.15.12 - January 25, 2022 12:50 AM EST
• Added Warlock's exceptional Tyranid set items.
Nevergrind Online update for 25 January 2023
Added Warlock's exceptional Tyranid set items!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
352: Early Access 0.15.12 - January 25, 2022 12:50 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update