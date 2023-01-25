Update v0.0.12: Bug fixes, QB run balance, transfer recruiting improvements

This update is another small one, mostly bug fixes, as well as some balance. QB running has been adjusted slightly, both in the amount of carries and the yards per rush. Additionally, there have been some improvements to late game play calling, and better transfer recruiting logic for CPU teams.

Full list of changes:

Adjust QB run frequency and balance to be a bit less powerful

QBs can no longer scramble out of Hail Mary

Improve late game play calling, so teams won't call ill-advised runs down late

Improve CPU logic for transfers to be less predictable; can now offer NIL in last recruiting week

Fix issue where CPU teams wouldn't offer scholarships to transfers

Fix bug with change of possession not advancing if currently kicking off

Fix regression with coach integrity gain, now correctly earn 5 per year when lower than 75

Fix bug where the current game would be re-simulated if Advance Week was clicked mid game

Fix bug where auto-recruiting actions could exceed NIL budget in the offseason

Fix bug where Committed Targets dialog could not see all targets

Thanks again for playing!