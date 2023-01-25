 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Resultarias update for 25 January 2023

0.7.24

Share · View all patches · Build 10397327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pet the cat is back, fixed stuck in new game, fixed Discord rich presence, changed footstep sounds on origami world, frog now flies with Utsuki above it again, Desert effect when too far from center, Ness Lake improvements, increased overall footsteps, improved movement on Low gravity scenarios

Changed files in this update

Depot 2230032
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link