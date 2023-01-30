Release notes for Version 1.5.95

Version 1.5.95 of Eternium has just been released! This is the first Eternium release on Steam since Dec 2021, and the first release carried out by the Making Fun team.

To accomplish this release, substantial knowledge transfer of the Marmalade build process occurred. Dream Primer has been helping Making Fun every step of the way with documentation, trouble-shooting, and tips and tricks.

We included a few bug fixes and support for a lower-priced shorter season that we thought would appeal to new and veteran players alike.

We would love your input on what items to consider for our next release.

Thank you for your support of Eternium!

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug related to the Season Bank rewards.

Fixed an issue causing performance issues in the Arena.

New Features: