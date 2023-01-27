Table Improvements, Bug Fixes, New Announcer & Valentine's Day DLC Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10397288 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 19:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Training Tracks

Added two new spinners

Spinner mission now requires 25 spins, up from 20.

Magical Meadows

Added a stationary target which replaces the tree stump blocker next to the teleporter bush on the left-most side of the table.

Sand Sanctuary

Adjusted Mission point values.

Giant Announcer

Free for everyone!

Loaded with over 80 voice lines.

Not useable in Story mode.

Misc. & Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where slingshots could incorrectly trigger when hitting them from behind.

Fixed a bug where sometimes the leaderboard buttons wouldn't work or would play the incorrect sounds.

Vibrant Valentine has been added to the leaderboards.

Vibrant Valentine DLC

1 Valentine's Day themed table. A half-sized DLC pack for half the regular price.

1 Ball, 3 Cosmetics & 3 Furs.

Additional details are to be found here.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!