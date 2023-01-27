 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 27 January 2023

Table Improvements, Bug Fixes, New Announcer & Valentine's Day DLC Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10397288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Training Tracks

  • Added two new spinners
  • Spinner mission now requires 25 spins, up from 20.

Magical Meadows

  • Added a stationary target which replaces the tree stump blocker next to the teleporter bush on the left-most side of the table.

Sand Sanctuary

  • Adjusted Mission point values.

Giant Announcer

  • Free for everyone!
  • Loaded with over 80 voice lines.
  • Not useable in Story mode.

Misc. & Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where slingshots could incorrectly trigger when hitting them from behind.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the leaderboard buttons wouldn't work or would play the incorrect sounds.
  • Vibrant Valentine has been added to the leaderboards.

Vibrant Valentine DLC

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!

