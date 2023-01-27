Table Improvements, Bug Fixes, New Announcer & Valentine's Day DLC Announcement

Training Tracks
- Added two new spinners
- Spinner mission now requires 25 spins, up from 20.
Magical Meadows
- Added a stationary target which replaces the tree stump blocker next to the teleporter bush on the left-most side of the table.
Sand Sanctuary
- Adjusted Mission point values.
Giant Announcer
- Free for everyone!
- Loaded with over 80 voice lines.
- Not useable in Story mode.
Misc. & Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where slingshots could incorrectly trigger when hitting them from behind.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the leaderboard buttons wouldn't work or would play the incorrect sounds.
- Vibrant Valentine has been added to the leaderboards.
Vibrant Valentine DLC
- 1 Valentine's Day themed table. A half-sized DLC pack for half the regular price.
- 1 Ball, 3 Cosmetics & 3 Furs.
- Additional details are to be found here.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!
Changed files in this update