Patch 0.5.055

Hey everyone!

Here's the first patch of the year. Some bug fixing and cleaning up of small issues that were caught over the holiday period. We are now beginning work on the next major content update for Len's Island and will be sharing a roadmap with you next week. There's lots of new content to look forward to this year.

Also, sorry about the large size of this patch. We made some fundamental saving/loading changes to our code and needed to repackage a lot of the game files, which means they need to be redownloaded fresh in the patch.

+ New additions and small changes this patch:

Added new save file backup system, there are now temporary backup files that get stored alongside save files to help restore corrupt saves.

Rewrote part of the saving/loading system to make it more robust and able to rebuild files if computer crashes

Added Xp for catching fish

Added fog effect at the edge of the world so it's more obvious where the map boundary is

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch: