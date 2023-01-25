Patch 0.5.055

Hey everyone!
Here's the first patch of the year. Some bug fixing and cleaning up of small issues that were caught over the holiday period. We are now beginning work on the next major content update for Len's Island and will be sharing a roadmap with you next week. There's lots of new content to look forward to this year.
Also, sorry about the large size of this patch. We made some fundamental saving/loading changes to our code and needed to repackage a lot of the game files, which means they need to be redownloaded fresh in the patch.
+ New additions and small changes this patch:
- Added new save file backup system, there are now temporary backup files that get stored alongside save files to help restore corrupt saves.
- Rewrote part of the saving/loading system to make it more robust and able to rebuild files if computer crashes
- Added Xp for catching fish
- Added fog effect at the edge of the world so it's more obvious where the map boundary is
! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
- Fixed issues with Sugar High, Catch of the Day, and Collector achievements not working
- Fixed removing wood storage piles sometimes not refunding stored items
- Fixed Oil and Lightstone Dust stack sizes being capped at 25 when outputting in a refinery
- Changed size of beds so you can walk around them in small 1x1 sized rooms
- Fixed mesh & fading issues with alchemy table and void chest
- Fixed footstep sound bug on boats
- Fixed play button staying in main menu after backing out of character creation
- Fixed bug that didn't close blackjack games when talking to the pirate
- Levelled bumpy terrain under building plot 2
- Fixed pickup items falling through some cave entrances
- Fixed issues not being able to edit some pagoda stairs
- Fixed issues building floors & roofs above garden beds
- Fixed many spelling and grammar errors across item descriptions
- Fixed several areas in the dark forest dungeons with bad collision and places to get stuck
- Fixed several areas in the desert tombs with bad collision and places to get stuck
Changed files in this update