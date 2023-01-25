1.3.1a "Revamp Update" Part 2

Finally, here to release the Revamp Update Part 2! This has given some good polishing that has been overdue in Chapter 1 and some new additions and tech added!

Fixes

-Broken door mechanics have been patched

-Engine issue with Lighting has been changed to prevent crashes on old software

-New Code is being used for Chapter 1 Puzzles to prevent Lag and Internet latency

Changes

-Polishes to the main map and environment

-Water Shader has been updated

-After being hit my explosions, your character will have whiplash

-Camera Shake has been polished

Additions

-New Puzzle (testing new Modular Tech)

-New Ruins to Explore

-New Murals with lore for the Linguist to read

The game will continue to receive updates to test new tech for the coming Chapter 2 and other planned things :)