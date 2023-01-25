1.3.1a "Revamp Update" Part 2

Finally, here to release the Revamp Update Part 2! This has given some good polishing that has been overdue in Chapter 1 and some new additions and tech added!
Fixes
-Broken door mechanics have been patched
-Engine issue with Lighting has been changed to prevent crashes on old software
-New Code is being used for Chapter 1 Puzzles to prevent Lag and Internet latency
Changes
-Polishes to the main map and environment
-Water Shader has been updated
-After being hit my explosions, your character will have whiplash
-Camera Shake has been polished
Additions
-New Puzzle (testing new Modular Tech)
-New Ruins to Explore
-New Murals with lore for the Linguist to read
The game will continue to receive updates to test new tech for the coming Chapter 2 and other planned things :)
