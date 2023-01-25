 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rec Room update for 25 January 2023

Rec Room PATCH - the "Not in '87 anymore" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 10396911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Make sure to check out the \^RecCenter for our NFL collaboration, just in time for the playoffs! Brand new hats and sweatshirts for EVERY NFL team are available! Root your team on, rep your city, or just up your style, it's all there =D

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Junior accounts were not appearing properly in the new people menu, we fixed it.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.

Changed depots in community2 branch

View more data in app history for build 10396911
RecRoom Content Depot 471711
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link