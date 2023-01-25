 Skip to content

Not born to be King update for 25 January 2023

Update V2.1.1

25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Main game UI improvement
  • Diplomatic missions UI improvement
  • Market UI improvement

Fixs:

  • Buildings placement
  • Buildings that moving by themselves
  • Auto-sizing of texts for all languages

