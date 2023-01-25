Update V2.1.1

Features:
- Main game UI improvement
- Diplomatic missions UI improvement
- Market UI improvement
Fixs:
- Buildings placement
- Buildings that moving by themselves
- Auto-sizing of texts for all languages
