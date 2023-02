This version is incompatible with other versions of the game for multiplayer - please be sure to update your game!

Update Unity Version to 2019.4.40

Update Photon & Photon Voice

As always we welcome your feedback and bug reports on our Official Discord server (Invite: http://discord.synthridersvr.com/) or in the Synth Riders Official Community on Facebook.

If you want to support the development of Synth Riders, we really appreciate reviews left in the store!