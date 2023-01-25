F5 has a new friend, F9.
Also:
- Fixed weird bug with Goblins text always referring to Merewen's greeting. I swear, this was not on purpose.
- Added catch in case a quest or quest phase comes up null
- Prevented rare instance of being able to click through character creation screen onto dungeon exits if a game was already running
- Added F9
- Combat can no longer engage with a disarmcontroller open, though the chances were astronomical
- Fixed small problem with brewing station
- Fixed enourmous bug with final cutscenes triggere in one tiny square, but only if you just entered Kailndraur and walked there
Changed files in this update