Caves of Lore update for 25 January 2023

F5 has a new friend, F9.

Also:

  • Fixed weird bug with Goblins text always referring to Merewen's greeting. I swear, this was not on purpose.
  • Added catch in case a quest or quest phase comes up null
  • Prevented rare instance of being able to click through character creation screen onto dungeon exits if a game was already running
  • Added F9
  • Combat can no longer engage with a disarmcontroller open, though the chances were astronomical
  • Fixed small problem with brewing station
  • Fixed enourmous bug with final cutscenes triggere in one tiny square, but only if you just entered Kailndraur and walked there

