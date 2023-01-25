Fixed the bug of picking up items when the inventory is full.
Fixed some market bugs.
Increased the duration of the energy shield.
Minor other changes.
Ensora update for 25 January 2023
Patch v1.0.2.28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
