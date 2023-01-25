 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ensora update for 25 January 2023

Patch v1.0.2.28

Share · View all patches · Build 10396691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the bug of picking up items when the inventory is full.
Fixed some market bugs.
Increased the duration of the energy shield.
Minor other changes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link