Crafting Added

Attention all adventurers!

We are excited to announce that a new update, version 0.7.9.19, is now available for playtesting on Steam. This update includes several new features, bug fixes, and balance updates that will enhance your gameplay experience.

Here is a summary of the updates included in this patch:

Minor UI issue fixed

A new crafting system has been added to the game

50+ new items have been added to the game

Loot and monsters drop has been added to the game

High-health monsters have been balanced

These updates are aimed at improving the game and making it more fun and engaging for you. We hope you enjoy the new features and improvements and we look forward to hearing your feedback.

To join the playtest, simply visit the playtest tab on the game's Steam store page and opt-in. And please don't hesitate to report any bugs or issues you may encounter while playing the game. Your feedback is crucial to help us improve the game and provide the best possible experience for you.

Thank you for your continued support and we'll see you in-game!