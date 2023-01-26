-
Warrior:
-
Now receive slow and stun in whirlwind state
-
Reduce: percentage slow, duration shield, duration and balance hits per interval from whirlwind
-
Knight:
-
Reduce time of dragon knight
-
Necromancer:
-
Chance critical in skeletons equal as the necromancer
-
Improve process of loading of map
-
Remove profession option in Alchemyst NPC
-
Nerf Demon hp regeneration
-
Option to delete account
Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 26 January 2023
Balance and more !
Patchnotes via Steam Community
