Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 26 January 2023

Balance and more !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Warrior:

  • Now receive slow and stun in whirlwind state

  • Reduce: percentage slow, duration shield, duration and balance hits per interval from whirlwind

  • Knight:

  • Reduce time of dragon knight

  • Necromancer:

  • Chance critical in skeletons equal as the necromancer

  • Improve process of loading of map

  • Remove profession option in Alchemyst NPC

  • Nerf Demon hp regeneration

  • Option to delete account

