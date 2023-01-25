 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 25 January 2023

ClientVersion 5599

Build 10396415

Extra notes

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Finnish, Spanish - Latin America, Turkish, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, and Polish

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Curious Movements Indeed
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: A Sproink in Your Step
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Some Light Horseplay
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Soured Relationship
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: You Earned It
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Advanced Bladework
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Get the Blood Flowing
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Totem Roller
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Float Where He Wanna
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Call It What You Will
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Hot Eats
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Sawed-off Watergun
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: The Cat Dancer!
  • Modified Economy Item: Trust of the Benefactor 2020
  • Modified Economy Item: Warden of the Hellborn
  • Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Bow
  • Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Guardian
  • Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove

Abilities

  • Tree Dance: Give up distance increased from 1850 to 2500 (+650)

Changed files in this update

