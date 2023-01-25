Dota 2 update for 25 January 2023
ClientVersion 5599
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Finnish, Spanish - Latin America, Turkish, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, and Polish
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Curious Movements Indeed
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: A Sproink in Your Step
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Some Light Horseplay
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Soured Relationship
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: You Earned It
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Advanced Bladework
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Get the Blood Flowing
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Totem Roller
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Float Where He Wanna
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Call It What You Will
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Hot Eats
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Sawed-off Watergun
- Modified Economy Item: Taunt: The Cat Dancer!
- Modified Economy Item: Trust of the Benefactor 2020
- Modified Economy Item: Warden of the Hellborn
- Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Bow
- Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Guardian
- Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Back
- Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove - Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Spirit of the Sacred Grove
Abilities
- Tree Dance: Give up distance increased from
1850to
2500(+650)
