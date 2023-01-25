Carth Alpha 1.91a1

~Added Magic Bags which allow carrying more weight if worn

~Began introducing weight to items

~Added penalties for carrying too much weight

~Added Leather bags to carry weight

~Added More building decorations

~Leather Tanning Rack no longer needs hide to initially build

~Fixed issue crafting tanning racks on slopes

~Tweaked some crafting requirements

~Made thread craft able by anyone

~Made thread craft able if having cordage

~Fixed issue with Hardened Leather crafting

~Began adding wall decorations

~Began adding clutter buildables

~Fixed issues with Tannin Crafting

~Fixed issue with Player thinking they were in water around certain areas

~Merchant UI Bug Fixed

~Added crude all known foundation and thatch stick walls

~Added censor to crotch of male and female

~Fixed Censor working underwater

~Adjusted harvesting colliders in Birch Biome

~Networked new build able items

~Fixed issue with portals and night time spawning system

~Fixed foundation snapping bug

~Fixed issue with networked combat audio playing more than once

~Began adding networked combat sounds to player

~Began adding networked combat sounds per weapons

~Began adding networked combat sounds per enemy

~Fixed enemy damage sfx to only play once

~Enemy Combat Updated

~Added randomization to enemy attacking

~Added new fog system and effects

~Added new blood damage particle effects and randomization