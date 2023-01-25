Carth Alpha 1.91a1
~Added Magic Bags which allow carrying more weight if worn
~Began introducing weight to items
~Added penalties for carrying too much weight
~Added Leather bags to carry weight
~Added More building decorations
~Leather Tanning Rack no longer needs hide to initially build
~Fixed issue crafting tanning racks on slopes
~Tweaked some crafting requirements
~Made thread craft able by anyone
~Made thread craft able if having cordage
~Fixed issue with Hardened Leather crafting
~Began adding wall decorations
~Began adding clutter buildables
~Fixed issues with Tannin Crafting
~Fixed issue with Player thinking they were in water around certain areas
~Merchant UI Bug Fixed
~Added crude all known foundation and thatch stick walls
~Added censor to crotch of male and female
~Fixed Censor working underwater
~Adjusted harvesting colliders in Birch Biome
~Networked new build able items
~Fixed issue with portals and night time spawning system
~Fixed foundation snapping bug
~Fixed issue with networked combat audio playing more than once
~Began adding networked combat sounds to player
~Began adding networked combat sounds per weapons
~Began adding networked combat sounds per enemy
~Fixed enemy damage sfx to only play once
~Enemy Combat Updated
~Added randomization to enemy attacking
~Added new fog system and effects
~Added new blood damage particle effects and randomization
Changed files in this update