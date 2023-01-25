 Skip to content

Punch A Bunch update for 25 January 2023

Patch Notes - Mostly bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented further limitations on Toby to prevent him from running into the air.
  • Lazer Bob's lasers would stop shooting if you paused the game - this has been fixed.
  • Stamina would keep replenishing while the game is paused - this has been fixed.
  • Sometimes Lazer Bob would cross his arms while shooting lasers - this SHOULD be fixed, I was not able to reproduce this so I had to kind of guess my way to a solution so please report if this happens to you!
  • Pressing UP during tutorial did not bring up a replay of the instruction video - this has been fixed.
  • Did more work on reducing crashes in between fights.

