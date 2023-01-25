 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Pangaea update for 25 January 2023

Breaching

Share · View all patches · Build 10396088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some aquatic and amphibious creatures can now jump out of the water by sprinting towards the surface of the water. Sprinting is active while you hold the left-control key down and have enough stamina to continue sprinting.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link