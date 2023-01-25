Some aquatic and amphibious creatures can now jump out of the water by sprinting towards the surface of the water. Sprinting is active while you hold the left-control key down and have enough stamina to continue sprinting.
Isles of Pangaea update for 25 January 2023
Breaching
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
