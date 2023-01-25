Update v0.8

New - Job

New - Enemy

New - Vehicle

Added - Random Bunyip encounters at some water areas during night.

Added - More water tap locations.

Changed - Vehicles can now be filled via bowser if close enough to it.

Changed - Water and Stamina use.

Fixed - Issue with losing Lewis gun.

Fixed - Black screen during teleport.

Fixed - Energy gun sometimes not recharging.

Fixed - Issue with bleeding not working as intended.

Fixed - Issue with job fail if you leave the job area in a specific way.

Various other tweaks.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.