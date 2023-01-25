 Skip to content

Straya update for 25 January 2023

Update v0.8

Build 10395798

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New - Job
New - Enemy
New - Vehicle
Added - Random Bunyip encounters at some water areas during night.
Added - More water tap locations.
Changed - Vehicles can now be filled via bowser if close enough to it.
Changed - Water and Stamina use.
Fixed - Issue with losing Lewis gun.
Fixed - Black screen during teleport.
Fixed - Energy gun sometimes not recharging.
Fixed - Issue with bleeding not working as intended.
Fixed - Issue with job fail if you leave the job area in a specific way.

Various other tweaks.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

