Update v0.8

New - Job
New - Enemy
New - Vehicle
Added - Random Bunyip encounters at some water areas during night.
Added - More water tap locations.
Changed - Vehicles can now be filled via bowser if close enough to it.
Changed - Water and Stamina use.
Fixed - Issue with losing Lewis gun.
Fixed - Black screen during teleport.
Fixed - Energy gun sometimes not recharging.
Fixed - Issue with bleeding not working as intended.
Fixed - Issue with job fail if you leave the job area in a specific way.
Various other tweaks.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Changed files in this update