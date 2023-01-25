Territory – Alpha 5.46 – Decay Issues

Fixed
- Decay times not saving for consumables in storage containers (chests)
- Decay times are still not saving in cooking and crafting inventories so until this is fixed I’ve disabled decay for raw and cooked meat and raw and cooked tomatos. Just make sure everything else is stored in either the small or large wooden chests until this is issue is sorted out.
Added
- Missing no build zones around the map to stop players trying to escape the matrix
- Changed out some of the un-enterable buildings in the centre town area to enterable ones
Changed files in this update