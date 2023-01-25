 Skip to content

Poly Skies update for 25 January 2023

Quick Fix v1.02 (Jan 25, 2023)

Build 10395728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes some fixes based on recent bug reports. Thank you again for reporting these issues.

ADDED:

  • Toggle for mouse edge scrolling

CHANGED:

  • Main Menu UI panel layout
  • Render scaling now uses FidelityFX Super Resolution
  • Street lanterns now use a volumetric cylinder (similar to house lights)
  • Street lanterns now turn off fully after work hours
  • Removed ability to sell villagers
  • Tooltips are better displayed depending on mouse position

FIXED:

  • Trading calculations are now improved
  • Render scaling now defaults to 1
  • Windowed mode now works correctly
  • Street lantern flickering
  • Decor is now selectable after placement
  • Curved paths now load correctly
  • Enemy UI error fix
  • 120 FPS target now saves and loads correctly

PERFORMANCE:

  • Performance of light sources have been greatly improved

Have fun!
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.

