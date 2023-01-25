New Build: Minor Fixes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build available on default branch! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties, then go to the Updates tab—confirm that you have Build ID 10395672, or launch the game and check the splash screen for Rev. #1509.

Updates

While playing a game without login, human-led attacks now report as Illuminati short name

Fixed return to main menu after game triggering Steam / Epic login

Game Start sounds now same length, reducing overlap with 1st Turn Start sound

Added Plot-type icon to upper-right corner of Plots

Known Issues