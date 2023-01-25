 Skip to content

ILLUMINATI update for 25 January 2023

New Build: Minor Fixes

Build 10395672

New build available on default branch! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties, then go to the Updates tab—confirm that you have Build ID 10395672, or launch the game and check the splash screen for Rev. #1509.

Updates

  • While playing a game without login, human-led attacks now report as Illuminati short name
  • Fixed return to main menu after game triggering Steam / Epic login
  • Game Start sounds now same length, reducing overlap with 1st Turn Start sound
  • Added Plot-type icon to upper-right corner of Plots

Known Issues

  • Returning to main menu from Card Browser, Credits, or pressing ESC still triggers login attempt

Changed depots in dp-private branch

