Version 1.1.0

New features:
- German localisation added
- Full screen / window mode changeable in settings menu
Improvements:
- lvl 8 mine tank slowed down a bit so you don't miss the mine tank leading you through a laser field.
- Death animation technical process improved.
- Added particle effect to player attributes on eyo heart so you can see it's a button. There you can reset and redistribute your player attributes.
- Eyo UI emergency energy: number, how often still available, as well as costs added.
- Story adjustments
- Defence matrix explanation text updated.
- Exit menu level end improved
- If several monitors are connected to the PC, the main monitor in the first slot is always selected to display the game when the game is started.
- Boss opponents can attack the player's shield and reduce his block/life time
- The button in the settings menu leads back to the last scene in the menu
- Shutter door in the spaceship now stays open as long as the player is in its immediate vicinity
Bug fixed:
- fixed lvl 14 bug that could transport you from the forest terrain back to the spaceship
- Pipes and steel beams collider improved
- lvl 19 glitch fix
- lvl 19 fix gameoverline level end
- exit menu end of level layer bug fixed
- boss now starts his AOE attack even if it touches the player's shield
- fixed collecting achievements for screws and bytes
Changed files in this update