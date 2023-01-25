 Skip to content

Eyo - Jump 'n' Run RPG update for 25 January 2023

Version 1.1.0

Build 10395633

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • German localisation added
  • Full screen / window mode changeable in settings menu

Improvements:

  • lvl 8 mine tank slowed down a bit so you don't miss the mine tank leading you through a laser field.
  • Death animation technical process improved.
  • Added particle effect to player attributes on eyo heart so you can see it's a button. There you can reset and redistribute your player attributes.
  • Eyo UI emergency energy: number, how often still available, as well as costs added.
  • Story adjustments
  • Defence matrix explanation text updated.
  • Exit menu level end improved
  • If several monitors are connected to the PC, the main monitor in the first slot is always selected to display the game when the game is started.
  • Boss opponents can attack the player's shield and reduce his block/life time
  • The button in the settings menu leads back to the last scene in the menu
  • Shutter door in the spaceship now stays open as long as the player is in its immediate vicinity

Bug fixed:

  • fixed lvl 14 bug that could transport you from the forest terrain back to the spaceship
  • Pipes and steel beams collider improved
  • lvl 19 glitch fix
  • lvl 19 fix gameoverline level end
  • exit menu end of level layer bug fixed
  • boss now starts his AOE attack even if it touches the player's shield
  • fixed collecting achievements for screws and bytes

