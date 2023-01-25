Features:
- New View Settings (top bar) to toggle Rendering for Trees (F10 also still works)
- New View Settings (top bar) to toggle Zone Visibility to "always"
- Island Name can now be changed in the Tribe Window
- Realtime Clock has now its own place, you can activate it in the Game Settings Screen in the Game Tab
- Cursor Location & FPS has moved into the Top Bar (always visible for now)
- Tool Info PopOut! When a tool is selected you get info about relevant Key Bindings at the Top left (can be turned off in Game Settings)
Bugfixes:
- New Game starting now a little bit earlier into the day
- Island Name is now limited to 35 characters (yea, sorry :) )
- Agent does no longer show its Debug Log
Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-34.21/
