Patch 1.0.9

Hello Gatewalkers!

Here we go with another patch. Thanks to the newest changes your gaming experience will be much better!

We would like to thank you for reporting the bugs. Thanks to your engagement we are able to make this game better! We are also very happy to see how you are doing on Discord. A lot of you are finishing the game or having fun on higher tiers. We couldn’t be happier! 😊

👉 Please verify your game files after downloading the patch to ensure that the game runs smoothly.

💜 If you like playing Gatewalkers please consider leaving a positive review on Steam 💜

🧰 Here is the list of fixes & improvements ⚙️

Fixed a broadsword bug that caused performance issues and noticeable game stuttering in coop. The bug occurred while playing with a broadsword user

Significantly lowered floor sounds and armor movement sounds

Corrected image of the Toxic Essence Collector objective

Improved the animation blend of the Smoker mob

Fixed disappearing stones in Forest caves

Fixed the effect of the agro modifier not working correctly

Fixed a goal to become a party leader

Fixed a bug where in coop with a T6 broadsword and any offhand equipped, the offhand skills would not get the bonuses from the broadsword skill description

Fixed an issue with the ability to duplicate items in clipboard mode with T7 item tracking enabled

Fixed not working platform in Sky Rocks objective

Fixed progress tree display bug (sometimes only the edge of the progress tree was visible)

Fixed cave entrance in the Toxic World T7

Fixed the name of the Fire world in the world console (from "Lava World" to "Fire World")

Fixed an issue where the Toxic T7 treasure detector was pointing beyond the world border

Fixed an issue where the Toxic T7 objective would spawn a giant elite Ancient Berserker

Stage with carrying batteries (coop in the Ice World) now counts the amount of the batteries (“Transfer the batteries to the machine with the transporter (0/8”)

Improved animation synchronization between Volarian Fire Wielder mob abilities.

Improved "Deadly Mark" effect in Assassin's blades weapon when playing in coop

Fixed second attack on Broadsword T6 and T7 to properly grant 300 defense when "Prey Mark" is consumed

Meat and sandwich buffs rebalanced. Now low tier items give a smaller buff.

Fixed wrong effect name in "Burn wound remedy"

Improved Diversionist Ring Heat and Diversionist Ring Toxic - now strength scales correctly with weapon strength and player modifiers. Also the effect has the same value as in the weapon description.

Improved minimap scrolling - when scrolling the inventory, the minimap no longer zooms.

In Sky Rock caves the mobs were moved further - so they don't immediately attack the player when entering caves

If you leave the cave during the challenge chest countdown and return after more than a minute, the challenge mobs will no longer spawn for the second time.

Fixed a bug where "Rejuvenating blink" would deal damage to the player if they collected a dark orb or crystal orb

“Cleanse” no longer removes positive effects.

Improved the description of the Torch II upgrade.

Improved visualization of Small Parasite's “Armor Up” ability.

That’s all for now! Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts with us. Your insights are very valuable.

Remember that you can always join our Discord server here:

[ ](discord.gg/8Tn76pT)

(click on the banner above)

Have fun!

Gatewalkers Dev Team

Follow us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GatewalkersGame

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GatewalkersGame

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GatewalkersGame/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gatewalkersgame