 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Makis Adventure update for 24 January 2023

Big Bug Fix Patch [Part 2]

Share · View all patches · Build 10395585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the second big bug-fix Patch. It was tested and played by internal testers and no game breaking bugs happened anymore. Please feel free to report other bugs in the community Discord or in the Community Forum!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1843111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link