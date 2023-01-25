 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 25 January 2023

1.86.0 Release notes

1.86.0 Release notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Play for prizes in the free-to-enter Golf Galaxy Classic Tournament
  • Callaway has redefined the Paradym! Upgrade your clubs with Callaway’s latest
  • Get your new lucky shirt in honor of the Year of the Rabbit
  • Put that lucky shirt to the test in the Year of the Rabbit Showdown
  • Elevate your style with the BetMGM Bucket Hat
  • Country Club owners will now have more tools to manage their clubs
  • As always, bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
  • Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
  • Loading history…
