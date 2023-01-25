- Play for prizes in the free-to-enter Golf Galaxy Classic Tournament
- Callaway has redefined the Paradym! Upgrade your clubs with Callaway’s latest
- Get your new lucky shirt in honor of the Year of the Rabbit
- Put that lucky shirt to the test in the Year of the Rabbit Showdown
- Elevate your style with the BetMGM Bucket Hat
- Country Club owners will now have more tools to manage their clubs
- As always, bug fixes and improvements
WGT Golf update for 25 January 2023
1.86.0 Release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
- Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update