Hold Your Own update for 25 January 2023

Hold Your Own 10.1.4 Bug Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v10.1.4

  1. Fixed the Assault on Outpost only spawning 10 Insurgent Guards instead of the required 25. At login while on the Assault on Outpost mission an additional 25 guards will spawn. Be careful of the potentially high spawn. If necessary temporarily disable AI damage in the in-game menu. Once you have reached the required 25 kills any remaining guards wills flee.

  2. Fixed O Oracula southern area blocking volume preventing boat and helicopter entrance. This blocking volume should only block building now for a potential future POI.

  3. Added Buy/Sell prices to inventory mouse-over tooltips.

