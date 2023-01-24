Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU02]

Adjustments
- Picking up vines no longer requires players to interact with it multiple times.
- Bushes now only require one hit.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where tooltips would display the same description for different tools.
- Fixed a bug where when hitting bushes, it would sometimes give the player no item and still fill up an inventory slot.
- Fixed a bug where “No available quickslot” would pop up even though there were slots available.
- Fixed a bug where pressing “default” button in the settings menu would set the settings to high, not epic.
- Fixed a bug where the pause menu would not focus until player clicked on the screen once.
- Fixed a bug where bushes would disappear if picking up something near it.
Manual fixes
- To fix the issue where “nothing” is taking up space in the inventory, hover over the slots and it will clear the slot.
