Friend or Foe update for 24 January 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU02]

Adjustments

  • Picking up vines no longer requires players to interact with it multiple times.
  • Bushes now only require one hit.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where tooltips would display the same description for different tools.
  • Fixed a bug where when hitting bushes, it would sometimes give the player no item and still fill up an inventory slot.
  • Fixed a bug where “No available quickslot” would pop up even though there were slots available.
  • Fixed a bug where pressing “default” button in the settings menu would set the settings to high, not epic.
  • Fixed a bug where the pause menu would not focus until player clicked on the screen once.
  • Fixed a bug where bushes would disappear if picking up something near it.

Manual fixes

  • To fix the issue where “nothing” is taking up space in the inventory, hover over the slots and it will clear the slot.

