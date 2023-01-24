Patch 0.34.05l - Hotfixes

Let's continue with another daily hotfix!
Please read the following notes.
Additions
- Added new personal item events
- Added a teaser event for the next character
- Updated game credits
Bug prevention
- Added a safety feature to prevent some loading errors
Bug fixes
- Fixed a major bug that could cause characters to freeze when using different machines such as treadmills
- Fixed personal items that did not always apply the bonus correctly
- Fixed interaction with satellites
- Fixed a bug on mining actions that sometimes prevented the character from interacting with the ore
- Fixed a discussion that sometimes caused an animation loop
- Fixed saving when a character is exhausted
- Fixed notifications that displayed more than one confirmation button
- Fixed in-game roadmap not always displaying correctly
- Fixed the tooltip for sulphur chimneys
- Fixed station inventory tooltip
- Fixed the timer in the communication machine
- Fixed various small save/load bugs
- Fixed a conflict between the main menu panels
- Fixed some other missing or wrong locations
Balancing
- Reduced the heat emitted by sulphur wells when they are active
Changed files in this update