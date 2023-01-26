 Skip to content

Sackboy™: A Big Adventure update for 26 January 2023

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - January 26th Patch is Now Available

Last edited 26 January 2023

Hello!

We have a new update for you this week that includes further performance, control and visual improvements - Along with some more general bug fixes.

And if you didn't already pick it up this weekend, our FREE Chinese New Year Costume (including its Dragon Dance Emote) is still available to download... So be sure to pick it up and add it to your collection!

  • Steven

PATCH NOTES:

  • Further Improvements to Overall Performance When Grabbing Another Sackboy with Certain Costume Pieces Equipped
  • Further Improvements to the Controls When Renaming Costumes
  • Improved the Visuals of the Atreus Hair Costume Piece
  • General Bug Fixes

