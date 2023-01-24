 Skip to content

Eo update for 24 January 2023

January Update #24

Share · View all patches · Build 10395278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're still working to make the combat system as awesome as possible. Some good things already happen in-roleplay in this new version and we're happy to make the changes designed by the followers of Gaia, her faithful fey changing the landscape little by little with the new Genesis Camp.

We're thrilled to announce our Taming skill is fully functional now and ready to go! Exciting new features await you in February. To get access to all the new content and quality of life additions, make sure your game is fully updated. Then you should be able to explore all this update has to offer!

Changed files in this update

