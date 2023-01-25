Happy Lunar New Year! [Patch 114]

Happy Lunar New Year!

It’s Lunar New Year, and this time we’re celebrating the Year of the Rabbit in Casino One! Our brand-new floor features stunning artwork and ornate designs on every surface, plus something extra for our players. Don’t take our word for it, see for yourself below!

Did You Catch Those Envelopes?

Staying true to our Lunar New Year tradition, we’re starting the year with a gift for all our players! Login today to claim your FREE Lunar Red Envelope and see what goodies await!



We’ve Kept You Sports Fans Waiting Long Enough

Sports betting is back in PokerStars VR! As a thank you for your patience, we’re offering an exclusive Hockey Goalie Mask to ready your in-game defenses! Simply fill out the survey below and share your ideas, and you’ll receive the item in a matter of days.

Survey Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeMYM1-Hd9jjQDlbHNmiFX3nV4Nh7TqoW99XDVkVH2qnUNe4g/viewform?usp=sharing



Keep Up With The Latest on MPTs!

We’re bringing a new channel to your Suite TV, so you’re always prepared with the latest news on the Metaverse Poker Tour! This MPT channel will be regularly updated so you never miss out!



We’re Almost at The End of January’s Club MTTs!

If you’re currently a Club member, get ready to battle it out in this multi-table tournament with a whopping 5,000,000 chip prize pool! You still have until today to sign-up to The Club and take part in this exclusive tournament.



New Features:

NEW Lunar New Year themed Casino One Room!

Lunar New Year themed Casino One Room! NEW Suite TV Channel: MPT

Suite TV Channel: MPT Sports Betting Returned

Lunar New Year Envelopes

Bug Fixes: