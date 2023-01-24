Fantastic Improvements - More fixes, rebalancing, and additions

[h3][/h3]
Update 1.2.9
- Added new strategies for several story missions
- Added more furniture and variations
- Added an occasional animation to objective markers to help newer players
- Added a button to exit a wall if stuck (happens sometimes when dodge leaping, still working on a fix for the core issue)
- Added a slight vignette when sneaking, to minimize confusion for some players
- Remastered Sunrise Trail music track in Action and Intimidation versions
- Greatly improved blood splatter effects
- Improved music volume balance between tracks
- Improved Restricted Area markers
- Improved Small Safe design
- Improved wall design and other assets, including healing stations
- Improved weapon ammo display
- Subtle improvements to the tutorial
- Rebalanced damage taken and healing speed
- Rebalanced Pump-Action Shotgun weapon
- Fixed dodge leaping through doors with low frame rate
- Fixed dodge leaping through windows not alerting nearby NPCs
- Fixed entering Key Rebind menu always changing button prompts to gamepad prompts, regardless if user is playing with a gamepad
- Fixed a rare soft lock issue when destroying a circuit box
- Fixed end credits not playing music
- Fixed blood and decal rendering above civilians lying down
- Fixed the objective marker drawing below lighting in a segment of the prologue
- Fixed a crash in the mission 'Convoy’
- Fixed ability to immediately untie civilians after tying them, causing confusion
- Miscellaneous Improvements
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
Changed files in this update