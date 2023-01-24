 Skip to content

A-Star Theft update for 24 January 2023

Fantastic Improvements - More fixes, rebalancing, and additions

Share · View all patches · Build 10395177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[h3][/h3]

Update 1.2.9

  • Added new strategies for several story missions
  • Added more furniture and variations
  • Added an occasional animation to objective markers to help newer players
  • Added a button to exit a wall if stuck (happens sometimes when dodge leaping, still working on a fix for the core issue)
  • Added a slight vignette when sneaking, to minimize confusion for some players
  • Remastered Sunrise Trail music track in Action and Intimidation versions
  • Greatly improved blood splatter effects
  • Improved music volume balance between tracks
  • Improved Restricted Area markers
  • Improved Small Safe design
  • Improved wall design and other assets, including healing stations
  • Improved weapon ammo display
  • Subtle improvements to the tutorial
  • Rebalanced damage taken and healing speed
  • Rebalanced Pump-Action Shotgun weapon
  • Fixed dodge leaping through doors with low frame rate
  • Fixed dodge leaping through windows not alerting nearby NPCs
  • Fixed entering Key Rebind menu always changing button prompts to gamepad prompts, regardless if user is playing with a gamepad
  • Fixed a rare soft lock issue when destroying a circuit box
  • Fixed end credits not playing music
  • Fixed blood and decal rendering above civilians lying down
  • Fixed the objective marker drawing below lighting in a segment of the prologue
  • Fixed a crash in the mission 'Convoy’
  • Fixed ability to immediately untie civilians after tying them, causing confusion
  • Miscellaneous Improvements

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com

