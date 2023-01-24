 Skip to content

Space Station Tycoon update for 24 January 2023

0.9.1 Hotfix

Build 10395059

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed incorrectly priced buildings.
  • Fixed audio levels.
  • Bigger ships now bring more customers.
  • Fixed the dropdown menus.
  • Fixed some crashes.

