- Fixed incorrectly priced buildings.
- Fixed audio levels.
- Bigger ships now bring more customers.
- Fixed the dropdown menus.
- Fixed some crashes.
Space Station Tycoon update for 24 January 2023
0.9.1 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Space Station Tycoon Depot 1324271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update