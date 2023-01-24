 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum update for 24 January 2023

0.6.9.8 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10395046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ai can now use the mounted gun ability, still a little weirdness but the issue is largely fixed.
  • The punch clock in the desert op level now works as intended.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1545991
  • Loading history…
Depot 1545992
  • Loading history…
Depot 1545993
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link