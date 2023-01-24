- Ai can now use the mounted gun ability, still a little weirdness but the issue is largely fixed.
- The punch clock in the desert op level now works as intended.
Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum update for 24 January 2023
0.6.9.8 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
