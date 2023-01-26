Patch 0.5.48238 | Patch Notes | Hotfix 17

Hey there, Vampires!

While we’re carving away at our projects for the Free Expansion later this year, we’ve decided to take the knife to a few bugs that we’ve been getting some complaints about on the live build. No longer will these pesky bugs and unintended interactions darken your doorstep.

We hope that this makes your Vampire journey a bit more to your liking and that you look forward to our new upcoming dev blog just around the corner, where we’ll be diving into some of the juicy details of what you’ll be sinking your fangs into later this year!

The hotfix will be going live on January 26th, 2023, at 11:30 UTC with the following changes:

Fixed an issue where using a dash spell sometimes caused unintended behavior, lengthening the movement and significantly lowering the cooldown.

Fixed an issue where timing a dash spell to interrupt a standard weapon attack would cause the dash spell’s on-hit effect to trigger both before and after the dash.

Adjusted the unstuck feature so that it now causes you to lose durability and triggers the respawn timer if done while in PvP combat.

Adjusted PvP protection so that it is instantly dropped by players that are present on territory that is breached during a raid.

Adjusted the range on ally buff spells so that they can no longer travel over very high distances under certain conditions.

REMINDER! You can report any issues after the patch here. Please include the patch number in the title so we can easily identify it.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Make sure to make backups of your server saves regularly!

How to backup saves.

See you in Vardoran, Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team