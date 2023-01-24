Feature Update and Bug Fixes

Breaking Change! How to Fix/Prepare Your Project!
In Content/Database.json of your project, you'll want to do a global rename on:
EffectFrame -> EffectFrameAnimationElement
GraphicFrame -> GraphicFrameAnimationElement
ParticleEmitter -> ParticleEmitterAnimationElement
ActionResultSequenceElement -> ResultActionSequenceElement
Changelog
- Viewport Resolution added; your internal Resolution (Resolution) can differ and be scaled up/down to fit the Viewport (Window).
- Tileset Selector performance improved.
- Database speed improved significantly.
- Updated a small bug with previewing doodads and characters.
- Animation and Action Sequence elements now have icons for easier identification.
Changed files in this update