RPG Architect update for 24 January 2023

Feature Update and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10394924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Breaking Change! How to Fix/Prepare Your Project!

In Content/Database.json of your project, you'll want to do a global rename on:

EffectFrame -> EffectFrameAnimationElement
GraphicFrame -> GraphicFrameAnimationElement
ParticleEmitter -> ParticleEmitterAnimationElement
ActionResultSequenceElement -> ResultActionSequenceElement

Changelog

  • Viewport Resolution added; your internal Resolution (Resolution) can differ and be scaled up/down to fit the Viewport (Window).
  • Tileset Selector performance improved.
  • Database speed improved significantly.
  • Updated a small bug with previewing doodads and characters.
  • Animation and Action Sequence elements now have icons for easier identification.

