Fluff update for 24 January 2023

Patch note for v0.5.38

24 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
• bug preventing snow fluff achievements from unlocking

Features
• added game version number to back to main menu

Thanks for everyone's feedback and being very supportive!
-Dev team

