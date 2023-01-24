Patch note for v0.5.38

Bug Fixes
• bug preventing snow fluff achievements from unlocking
Features
• added game version number to back to main menu
Thanks for everyone's feedback and being very supportive!
-Dev team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes
• bug preventing snow fluff achievements from unlocking
Features
• added game version number to back to main menu
Thanks for everyone's feedback and being very supportive!
-Dev team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update