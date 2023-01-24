Kells 2.2.3

Version 2.2.3:
- Fixed bug where Kell names in Iron Kell repeat.
- Fixed bug where Kell moods continued to change in Iron Kell.
- Add spikes to that mud island level with coins in there.
- Renamed Clarence to Chris.
- Fixed bug where + button didn't work properly on IK knock out screen
- Fixed bug where all-levels-complete screen appears incorrectly when leaving a level if all levels are complete.
- Fixed a bug where Continue button icon was missing from some continue buttons
- Fixed bug where deleting all profiles meant no way to get back to main menu
- Fixed bug where deleting all profiles didn't remove the continue button from the main menu.
- Changed ZR and ZL buttons on main menu to L and R
- Fixed bugs where deleted profiles weren't persisting over runs
- Fixed bug where island music doesn't play if you give up a level.
- Fixed bug where purple coin hint didn't change after finding the purple coin.
