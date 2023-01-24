 Skip to content

Kells update for 24 January 2023

Kells 2.2.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.2.3:

  • Fixed bug where Kell names in Iron Kell repeat.
  • Fixed bug where Kell moods continued to change in Iron Kell.
  • Add spikes to that mud island level with coins in there.
  • Renamed Clarence to Chris.
  • Fixed bug where + button didn't work properly on IK knock out screen
  • Fixed bug where all-levels-complete screen appears incorrectly when leaving a level if all levels are complete.
  • Fixed a bug where Continue button icon was missing from some continue buttons
  • Fixed bug where deleting all profiles meant no way to get back to main menu
  • Fixed bug where deleting all profiles didn't remove the continue button from the main menu.
  • Changed ZR and ZL buttons on main menu to L and R
  • Fixed bugs where deleted profiles weren't persisting over runs
  • Fixed bug where island music doesn't play if you give up a level.
  • Fixed bug where purple coin hint didn't change after finding the purple coin.

Changed files in this update

windows Depot 1595302
  • Loading history…
