Blackout Rugby update for 24 January 2023

1.112.9

Build 10394743

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lineup and squad drawer improvements.
  • Various match view optimizations and bug fixes.
  • Better data refreshing, to avoid outdated data in Grounds (like Daily cards).
  • Better clean up when logging out.
  • Shortened the tutorial with more direction to campaigns at the end/when skipped.
  • Users must choose a country when creating a club rather than a default being chosen if they don't select one.
  • More consistent colors with ladder match results.
  • Ladder defense reveal button now only reveals the selected one instead of the selected one and all above it.
  • Academy stars icon updates.
  • The "Copy to clipboard" button now doesn't appear when there isn't an error message to copy.
  • Fixed a bug with the wrong default lineups and game plans displaying for instant friendlies.
  • Fixed the grounds camera starting far away from the buildings on new builds.
  • Fixed the grounds camera position not being saved.
  • Various other minor bug fixes.

