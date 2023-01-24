- Lineup and squad drawer improvements.
- Various match view optimizations and bug fixes.
- Better data refreshing, to avoid outdated data in Grounds (like Daily cards).
- Better clean up when logging out.
- Shortened the tutorial with more direction to campaigns at the end/when skipped.
- Users must choose a country when creating a club rather than a default being chosen if they don't select one.
- More consistent colors with ladder match results.
- Ladder defense reveal button now only reveals the selected one instead of the selected one and all above it.
- Academy stars icon updates.
- The "Copy to clipboard" button now doesn't appear when there isn't an error message to copy.
- Fixed a bug with the wrong default lineups and game plans displaying for instant friendlies.
- Fixed the grounds camera starting far away from the buildings on new builds.
- Fixed the grounds camera position not being saved.
- Various other minor bug fixes.
Blackout Rugby update for 24 January 2023
1.112.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
