Patch 1: Happy Two Years!



Dyztopia started development two years ago back when I was learning Aseprite and RPG Maker together. I want to thank everyone for helping me get to year 2. It's been an honor.



JUMP FIX

One of the oldest bugs in the game, you could use a jump block a tile over if you walked over it. It was so old that I resigned to just making the maps work around it, but it has been fixed in this update.

Weapon Trading

A new merchant appeared who doesn't dabble in DEBIT but rather rare items from red demons. The weapons themselves require some work to make them worth it.



Achievements and Steam Overlay!

Steam overlay and Achievements were not present in the launch, however, I rolled out the change about a week after and am now making an official announcement. You can take screenshots and unlock achievements!



Red Ducks

Exclusive to Hard Mode. Red Ducks replace certain Blue Ducks. Red Ducks do not heal, and you may only save using them once. Originally there were no saves, but I felt that that didn't make the game harder just wasted more time.

Patch Notes:

-Kunai Strike now inflicts -40 Barrier Damage

-Items now have animations

-Zazz Fight 1 has his mechanic reworked and a new spell...

-Items in the first Asterisk Shop reduced costs significantly

-New item: Ring of Sustenance, gain stats while exhausted. Purchasable at the first shop.

-Rally skills removed. They still exist in the code to not break save functionality, but they've been replaced or removed.

-Fixed a crash that would happen if you had too many saves

-Fixed a crash that would lock the screen but continue to play sounds (i.e. stop rendering the game)

-Added optional saves to each world map sequence.

-Fixed various typos

-Bubble Beam description fixed