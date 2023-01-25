- New Weapon: "Baby Davy Crockett" (the ultimate Deamon exorcism Weapon)
- Werehogs with Gun's
- More Blood and Splatter
- Message from Master Sergeant A. Washington in the "Guide" (he is the operations manager from WOM and the Boss from Ram Ganger)
- Reduced Build size
Cazzarion: Demon Hunting update for 25 January 2023
Small Update Version 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
