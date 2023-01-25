 Skip to content

Cazzarion: Demon Hunting update for 25 January 2023

Small Update Version 1.3

Build 10394737

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Weapon: "Baby Davy Crockett" (the ultimate Deamon exorcism Weapon)
  • Werehogs with Gun's
  • More Blood and Splatter
  • Message from Master Sergeant A. Washington in the "Guide" (he is the operations manager from WOM and the Boss from Ram Ganger)
  • Reduced Build size

