The Free Running update is live on Steam. It’s a huge step for the game and I’m so happy to share the intense work I did for the last few months!!

Apart from the jump height variations, the vertical locomotion and the possibility to run into some flips, I had rework some big parts of the game.

The biggest one being the Replay System :

I developed a brand new replay system that will always replay your actions as you did them, the ragdoll will always fall the same way. You can set the loop brackets and adjust the speed with the triggers or the mouse (first bracket is by default set to your last Set or Teleportation to the marker). You can also hide the UI to record pure beauty, using the left joystick click. You can zoom in and out using the left joystick or the W and S keys). I let you have fun with it !!

I also introduced a Session Marker :

Marker inspired by skate, you can set it using the arrow down of your controller or the M key on your keyboard, and teleport to your marker to retry your line using the arrow up on your keyboard or the G key on your keyboard.

I added a Multidirectional Rolling System :

Depending on your height and speed direction you will roll in a specific way.

Enjoy 😉

PATCH NOTE