TeamPunk update for 24 January 2023

Update 2.0 is here!

Build 10394646

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes a lot of features like:

  • A tutorial level
  • Mission unlocks
  • New enemies!
  • New UI assets

Update v3.0 is coming very soon with even more levels and cool features! Stay tuned!

