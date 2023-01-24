Update 2.0 is here!

This update includes a lot of features like:
- A tutorial level
- Mission unlocks
- New enemies!
- New UI assets
Update v3.0 is coming very soon with even more levels and cool features! Stay tuned!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This update includes a lot of features like:
Update v3.0 is coming very soon with even more levels and cool features! Stay tuned!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update