 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 24 January 2023

V0.56.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10394620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
Yukari now sells pastry, her shop is above Catarina's
New recipes in the recipe book.
Catarina now sell more cooking ingredients.

Changes:
Shops now can update their inventories without needing to start a new game.

Changed files in this update

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link