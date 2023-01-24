 Skip to content

GROUND BRANCH update for 24 January 2023

Patch #10 — V1033 Community Test

Today's patch for the V1033 Community Test beta branch has more updates to lighting, skins, audio and more.

How to join the Community Test beta branch
  • Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
  • Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
  • Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu

Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.>

🐞 Where to report bugs

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!

Patch notes

  • Tweaked Distance Field Ambient Occlusion (DFAO) settings globally
  • Partial fix for crazy VFX stuff happening at map origin
  • Disabled Subsurface Scattering (SSS) globally
  • Fixed light portals in Run Down, City and Tanker
  • Upped skylight on Run Down a bit
  • Fixed Ready Room (RR) lights getting shot out
  • Overhaul of skylight override volumes to balance day and night better (see Storage Facility tunnels and Run Down basement)
  • Fixed bad laptop in Docks (Intel Retrieval game mode)
  • Fixed grouped lights so that changing time of day won't switch on lights that have been switched off at a power box
  • Fixed tedious bug where you see a blue transparent wall in low-light conditions
  • Moonlight made a bit bluer
  • Added options to manually cycle bolt- and pump-action weapons (currently M24 sniper rifle and SDASS shotgun) in Settings › Controls
  • Gun tail audio change and VOIP remixed
  • Cleaned up mesh intersection issues with helmet chin straps and the Balaclava
  • Deleted old/hidden meshes in Creek
  • Tweaked some light cull distances in Compound
  • Fixed Vudu 1–6x not properly switching reticles for all magnification levels
  • Removed the target cameras/screens from The Farm's shooting range, and replaced old sandbag meshes with updated ones
  • Tweaked grey skin for Combat Shirt and Combat Pants: now a lighter grey with black secondary colors
  • Created grey skin for ACU Coat and Tactical Pants
  • Fixed the Combat Shirt's cuff and arm velcro patches being assigned different colors
  • Fixed subtle red-tinted areas in Combat and Tactical Pants
  • Scaled up double (2x) AR mag pouch by 5% to match open (1x) mag pouch
  • Added reflection capture scaling option, currently applied to Power Station so less blue ghosting at night

