Patch #10 — V1033 Community Test

Today's patch for the V1033 Community Test beta branch has more updates to lighting, skins, audio and more.
❓ How to join the Community Test beta branch
- Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
- Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
- Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu
Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.>
🐞 Where to report bugs
You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:
- The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)
- The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/
- The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord
Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!
Patch notes
- Tweaked Distance Field Ambient Occlusion (DFAO) settings globally
- Partial fix for crazy VFX stuff happening at map origin
- Disabled Subsurface Scattering (SSS) globally
- Fixed light portals in Run Down, City and Tanker
- Upped skylight on Run Down a bit
- Fixed Ready Room (RR) lights getting shot out
- Overhaul of skylight override volumes to balance day and night better (see Storage Facility tunnels and Run Down basement)
- Fixed bad laptop in Docks (Intel Retrieval game mode)
- Fixed grouped lights so that changing time of day won't switch on lights that have been switched off at a power box
- Fixed tedious bug where you see a blue transparent wall in low-light conditions
- Moonlight made a bit bluer
- Added options to manually cycle bolt- and pump-action weapons (currently M24 sniper rifle and SDASS shotgun) in Settings › Controls
- Gun tail audio change and VOIP remixed
- Cleaned up mesh intersection issues with helmet chin straps and the Balaclava
- Deleted old/hidden meshes in Creek
- Tweaked some light cull distances in Compound
- Fixed Vudu 1–6x not properly switching reticles for all magnification levels
- Removed the target cameras/screens from The Farm's shooting range, and replaced old sandbag meshes with updated ones
- Tweaked grey skin for Combat Shirt and Combat Pants: now a lighter grey with black secondary colors
- Created grey skin for ACU Coat and Tactical Pants
- Fixed the Combat Shirt's cuff and arm velcro patches being assigned different colors
- Fixed subtle red-tinted areas in Combat and Tactical Pants
- Scaled up double (2x) AR mag pouch by 5% to match open (1x) mag pouch
- Added reflection capture scaling option, currently applied to Power Station so less blue ghosting at night
Changed depots in devtest branch