Darwin's Aquarium update for 24 January 2023

Update 24-01-2023

  • Main menu shows 3d image in stead of static picture of the starter fish.
  • Fish are updated with new sensors. With the correct settings they are now able to learn to find and eat food.
  • Speedup factor for training is limited to 10x.

