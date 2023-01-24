- Main menu shows 3d image in stead of static picture of the starter fish.
- Fish are updated with new sensors. With the correct settings they are now able to learn to find and eat food.
- Speedup factor for training is limited to 10x.
Darwin's Aquarium update for 24 January 2023
Update 24-01-2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
