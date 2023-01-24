 Skip to content

Paradise Marsh update for 24 January 2023

Mac Steam achievement Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This shoulf fix MacOS Achievements not being updated beacause of the missing Steam Api
Also some simple graphical bug fixes

