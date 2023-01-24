This shoulf fix MacOS Achievements not being updated beacause of the missing Steam Api
Also some simple graphical bug fixes
Paradise Marsh update for 24 January 2023
Mac Steam achievement Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
This shoulf fix MacOS Achievements not being updated beacause of the missing Steam Api
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update