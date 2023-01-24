-Added level 571: A twisted hospital with 5 parts (Requested by SherlockBuzti)
-Added the 870: a new shotgun
-Added the 870 short: the 870 but only has a 4 round capacity
-Added the Val: A new Russian assault rifle
-Added the AKS74U: Another new Russian assault rifle
-Added more terrain variation to level negative 5
-Added many new doors to the sandbox hub, like the arena and killhouse doors
-Added all weapons to the killhouse
-Added the wikidot picture room to level 15
-Added an overall score to the arena mode: the formula for calculating it is (kills time) + (extra score 2)
-Added a scenic shooting range to level 39
-Added balloon guns to the arena mode
-Skee ball in level 40 now works correctly
-Replaced the sound for knocking on doors in level run
-Made better handholds to magazines
-Updated the Gun Store
-Updated some weapon locations in levels
-Made a better landscape on level 24
Why did we skip a version? I don't know either. I just happened to have a build already called 2.41 and decided to go for 2.42 instead.
Changed files in this update