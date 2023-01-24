-Added level 571: A twisted hospital with 5 parts (Requested by SherlockBuzti)

-Added the 870: a new shotgun

-Added the 870 short: the 870 but only has a 4 round capacity

-Added the Val: A new Russian assault rifle

-Added the AKS74U: Another new Russian assault rifle

-Added more terrain variation to level negative 5

-Added many new doors to the sandbox hub, like the arena and killhouse doors

-Added all weapons to the killhouse

-Added the wikidot picture room to level 15

-Added an overall score to the arena mode: the formula for calculating it is (kills time) + (extra score 2)

-Added a scenic shooting range to level 39

-Added balloon guns to the arena mode

-Skee ball in level 40 now works correctly

-Replaced the sound for knocking on doors in level run

-Made better handholds to magazines

-Updated the Gun Store

-Updated some weapon locations in levels

-Made a better landscape on level 24

Why did we skip a version? I don't know either. I just happened to have a build already called 2.41 and decided to go for 2.42 instead.